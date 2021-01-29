Kate Middleton adds sweet photo of the Queen to her home office The picture was spotted during the Duchess of Cambridge's call with parents

The Duchess of Cambridge had a very relatable chat with a group of parents as they spoke about juggling and homeschooling their children during the pandemic.

While Prince William and Kate have been taking their work calls from the Queen's house at Sandringham, the Duchess showed that her family are never too far from her mind, as there's always a sweet display of photos behind her.

Kate appears to have added a couple of new additions to the collection of frames, including a touching family portrait with the Queen.

The photo on the left of the console table behind the Duchess appears to be an official one taken by photographer Mario Testino at Princess Charlotte's christening in Norfolk in 2015.

The christening photo could be seen behind Kate

Kate can be seen holding her baby daughter with Her Majesty in a pink coat dress sat next to her on her left, while a two-year-old George cuddled up to his dad William on the right.

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke of Edinburgh stand proudly behind the Cambridges and the Queen in the Drawing Room at Sandringham House.

The Duchess with the Queen at Charlotte's christening

And while in recent weeks, royal fans have spotted some familiar photos of the Cambridges' children on display behind William and Kate, including George and Charlotte on Charlotte's first day of school and Louis in Kate's Back to Nature garden, there now appears to be a previously unseen snap.

Royal fans have been speculating on social media about whether the picture behind Kate on the right in her latest call is a new portrait of the Duke and Duchess, with another suggesting it could be a sweet mother-daughter snap of Kate and Charlotte.

A new photo appears to have been added to Kate's display

During the video call with parents, the Duchess said: "I think as parents you've the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others in our communities, or in our lives would have perhaps supported us and helped us with."

The Duchess added while laughing: "I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror, seeing mum cutting hair.

"We've had to become a teacher - and I think, personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions and you try your best with everything but at the end of the day I do feel exhausted".

