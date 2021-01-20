Kate Middleton's brother James shares exciting news during lockdown The Duchess of Cambridge's brother is set to marry girlfriend Alizee Thevenet

James Middleton, the younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge, has shared some exciting news with his followers! The 33-year-old is expanding his latest venture with Ella & Co - a happiness and wellbeing company for dogs.

Taking to the company's official Instagram page on Wednesday, James confirmed that he has revamped the website and is now selling new products due to demand. "New year, new website, new products," he said.

"Since launching just six months ago, we have had an amazing response from hundreds of dogs, all shapes and sizes who are thriving on our food. As a result, I've been busy behind the scenes building a brand NEW website - with more products, more flavours, and treats underway."

The business venture, a dog food company that provides dry food with all the nutritional value of raw food, was launched last year – and was inspired by James' love for his pet dogs.

In the past, the entrepreneur has spoken about the positive impact his pooches have had on his mental health. On his website, James has written: "A few years back, my dogs helped pull me out of a really difficult battle with depression.

James uploaded this post to confirm the exciting news

"When I reached the other side, I set out on a mission to make their lives just as happy and as healthy as they've made mine, starting with the food they eat."

He added: "Determined to stick with raw-feeding, I pulled together a team of industry experts and nutritionists and together we developed Ella's freeze-dried food that is just as nutritionally-sound as the real deal, but without any of the hassle.

"Developing Ella & Co has been a true labour of love and I’m so thrilled to share the finished product with you."

He owns five pet pooches of his own

James' spaniels Ella, Inca, Luna, Zulu and golden retriever Mabel, regularly feature on his Instagram account. He has even credited Ella with helping him find love after she bounded over to his now fiancée Alizee Thevenet at London's South Kensington Club in 2018.

The couple announced their engagement in October 2019 and James has since revealed they have had to postpone their wedding - which was due to take place in May 2020 - because of the coronavirus pandemic.

