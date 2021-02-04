Sarah Ferguson celebrates incredible news as Princess Eugenie's due date nears The star has been working hard during the pandemic

Congratulations are in order for grandmother-to-be Sarah Ferguson! The 61-year-old marked an incredible milestone this week, reaching over one million views on her YouTube channel.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother launched her channel last year, during the first lockdown, and has been entertaining children and adults alike with daily book readings.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie Reads 'Guess How Much I Love You' By Sam Mcbratney

The former royal has even been accompanied at times by her celebrity friends, such as former Luxembourg royal Tessy De Nassau, Stephen Fry and even her daughters.

In fact, Eugenie's reading of Guess How Much I Love You is currently her most viewed video, with over 39,000 views.

The exciting achievement comes just weeks before her youngest daughter welcomes her first baby with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The couple announced their baby joy back in September. Sharing a photo of herself and Jack, and then a pair of teddy bear slippers, Eugenie wrote at the time: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..."

In early January HELLO! revealed that the royal baby, who will be the Queen's ninth great-grandchild, is due in mid-February – not long to go now!

During the final weeks of her pregnancy, Eugenie, 30, has been nesting at Frogmore Cottage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home on the Queen's Windsor estate.

The couple, who married in October 2018, were living in three-bedroom Ivy Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace, but with Frogmore Cottage empty since Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the US, Eugenie has been handed the keys.

The secluded house is just minutes away from Windsor Castle, where the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are currently residing, as well as Eugenie's childhood home, Royal Lodge.

The Grade-II listed building, which is owned by the Queen, became the Sussexes' official residence after their 2018 wedding. It had a £2.4m renovation – later repaid by the couple – which transformed it from staff quarters to a family home complete with a nursery, which was used by Archie before the Sussexes relocated to Canada and then settled in California last year.