Prince Harry and Meghan congratulate Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on royal baby's arrival The royal cousins share a close bond

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reacted to the news that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child on Tuesday.

HELLO! understands that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex privately congratulated the couple.

BREAKING: Princess Eugenie welcomes first child with Jack Brooksbank

WATCH: Princess Eugenie Welcomes Baby Boy With Jack Brooksbank

Buckingham Palace announced the new royal baby's arrival in a statement released on Tuesday. It read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."a

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were also among the royals to send their well wishes.

Harry pictured with the Queen, Beatrice and Eugenie in 2019

Eugenie shares a close bond with Harry and Meghan, and is currently residing at the Sussexes' Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

The Princess was reportedly one of the first members of the royal family to know about Harry's relationship with former actress Meghan when they first began dating in 2016.

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot at St George's Chapel in October 2018, just five months after Harry and Meghan were married at the same venue.

The couples have also reportedly enjoyed a holiday together at George and Amal Clooney's home on Lake Como.

Harry with Eugenie and Beatrice at Trooping the Colour 2012

Harry and Meghan are now living in the US after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020, but they could be reunited with the royals if they return for a number of planned high-profile events this summer.

While the Queen will mark her 95th birthday at Trooping the Colour, the Duke of Edinburgh will also celebrate turning 100 in June.

Eugenie's son is the Queen's ninth great-grandchild after she welcomed Harry and Meghan's son, Archie, as her eighth in 2019.

Zara and Mike Tindall's third child will also make Her Majesty a great-grandmother for the tenth time when their baby is born in the coming months.

