It's no surprise Princess Eugenie has moved into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Windsor home The Sussexes now live in the US

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have moved into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Windsor home Frogmore Cottage, it was confirmed over the weekend.

At HELLO! we weren't surprised to hear that Prince Harry and Meghan have opened up their UK residence to the Duke's cousin and her husband, given their close bond.

While Harry and Eugenie spent a lot of time together growing up, it seems their friendship has extended into adulthood and according to royal biography, Finding Freedom, the Princess was one of the first people to know about his relationship with Meghan.

MORE: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's home Frogmore Cottage is ideal for new parents

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan repay £2.4m spent on Frogmore Cottage

Harry and Meghan married at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2018 - just five months before Eugenie and Jack tied the knot at the same venue.

The couples both lived within the grounds of Kensington Palace initially, before Harry and Meghan's move to Windsor, with the Sussexes residing at Nottingham Cottage, and Eugenie and Jack at Ivy Cottage.

Finding Freedom also claims that Eugenie and Jack's visit to George and Amal Clooney's villa on Lake Como overlapped with Harry and Meghan's holiday that summer.

MORE: 9 photos that show Princess Eugenie has the closest bond with her royal relatives and in-laws

MORE: Princess Eugenie's special Christmas plans revealed

Jack and Eugenie are expecting their first child in early 2021

HELLO! understands that Harry and Meghan sent their congratulations privately to Eugenie and Jack, when they announced their pregnancy news in September. The couple are expecting their first child in 2021.

The move for Eugenie and Jack also allows them to be closer to the Princess' parents, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, who reside at Royal Lodge in Windsor. The couple spent the first lockdown living with Andrew and Sarah at the York family home.

Eugenie will also be closer to her grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, who have been staying at Windsor Castle throughout England's second lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes and their son Archie are happily settled in their £11.2million house, situated in Montecito, California.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.