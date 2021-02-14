Princess Eugenie's baby son's name to pay tribute to special family member Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie has been on cloud nine since welcoming her first child with Jack Brooksbank last week.

The royal couple are yet to announce the chosen moniker for their baby boy, but a new report has revealed that they are expected to give their son a unique middle name paying tribute to an ancestor of Jack.

READ: What will Princess Eugenie name her baby boy? Bookies' favourites so far

Emily Andrews reported in The Mail on Sunday that the proud parents will choose the middle name Stamp for their son, paying tribute to Stamp Brooksbank, a Governor of the Bank of England in the mid-18th Century. Stamp is Jack's great-great-great-great-grandfather.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcome their first child

Eugenie and Jack were all smiles on Friday after they were pictured driving home from Portland Hospital in London, where they welcomed their son on Tuesday.

MORE: How Princess Eugenie broke royal tradition twice with birth of baby boy

MORE: Watch the moment Sarah, Duchess of York gives special shout out to 'grandpa' Prince Andrew

Buckingham Palace announced the royal baby's birth in a statement that read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are set to give their son the middle name Stamp

Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz." The statement continued: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

MORE: See the first adorable photo of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal baby

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie and Jack left the hospital with their baby son on Friday

Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice were also born in the American-owned hospital on Great Portland Street in Westminster in 1990 and 1988 respectively.

MORE: The one thing missing from Princess Eugenie's baby statement

Sarah, Duchess of York became the first member of the royal family to give birth in a non-NHS hospital. The tot is 11th-in-line to throne behind his mother Eugenie, and will grow up without a title as titles are only passed down through the male line.

Eugenie sat in the back of the car with her baby son

Eugenie shared the first photo of her baby son on Instagram on Tuesday – a sweet black and white shot of the proud parents holding the newborn's tiny fingers.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.