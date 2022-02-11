Princess Eugenie broke royal tradition twice with birth of baby August The two things the royal mum did differently

Princess Eugenie celebrated her son August's first birthday on 9 February but the way she chose to introduce her baby boy was in a fitting way for the modern royal – via Instagram!

Hours after the birth in 2021, the royal shared a touching black-and-white photo of her and husband Jack Brooksbank's hands cradling the tiny fingers and arm of their baby son. She captioned the photo with three blue hearts and two exclamation marks.

Typically, new royal babies make their first public appearance outside the hospital hours after being born, with Princess Diana, Sarah, Duchess of York and the Duchess of Cambridge all following this tradition.

When their son Archie was born in May 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to share the first glimpse of their newborn two days after his birth in a photocall and brief interview at Windsor Castle. The modern couple also announced the arrival of their baby boy on their @SussexRoyal Instagram account.

The princess shared the first image of her baby on Instagram

Another difference with past royal births is that Eugenie's was announced ten hours after August's arrival, whilst past announcements have come within hours.

The news of the newborn's arrival was also released via a statement from the Palace which read at the time: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9 February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

Princess Eugenie shared new photos to mark August's first birthday

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie has been sharing sweet updates about her son throughout his first year, and also posted new photos of August to mark his milestone this week.

The personal snaps showed the family-of-three on a recent skiing holiday, as well as one of August at a baby play group.

