Princess Eugenie spotted leaving hospital with newborn baby boy

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie was pictured waving as she and husband Jack Brooksbank left the Portland Hospital in London with their new baby boy on Friday.

The royal, 30, wearing a camel coat and a tartan dress, sat in the back of the car with their newborn in a Cybex carseat as proud father Jack drove carefully out of the car park.

Eugenie shared the first photo of her son on her personal Instagram account on Tuesday – a black and white shot that showed the proud parents holding their tiny baby's fingers.

READ: What will Princess Eugenie name her baby boy? Bookies' favourites so far

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie welcomes baby boy!

The tot's name is still to be announced by the couple but Arthur and Philip are among the bookies' favourites.

Buckingham Palace announced the royal baby's birth in a statement that read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

The statement continued: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

MORE: How Princess Eugenie broke royal tradition twice with birth of baby boy

MORE: Watch the moment Sarah, Duchess of York gives special shout out to 'grandpa' Prince Andrew

Eugenie was pictured in the back of the car with their baby son

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Princess Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice were born in the American-owned hospital on Great Portland Street in Westminster in 1990 and 1988 respectively. Sarah, Duchess of York became the first member of the royal family to give birth in a non-NHS hospital.

Eugenie waved as the couple left the Portland Hospital

The private maternity hospital is located just three miles from Eugenie and Jack's London home Ivy Cottage and has seen a number of notable births over the years.

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed Archie, now one, with husband Prince Harry at the Portland Hospital in May 2019.

Princess Beatrice's husband and Eugenie's brother-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was also born at the hospital in 1983.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.