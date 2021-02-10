What will Princess Eugenie name her baby boy? Bookies' favourites so far Will the royal go traditional or modern?

We're all buzzing in the HELLO! virtual office at the arrival of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's new royal baby! It's just what we needed to lift our spirits right now.

The couple's little boy arrived on 9 February at 8.55am at London's Portland Hospital, weighing 8lbs 1oz, and husband Jack was at Eugenie's side for the happy moment.

Now everyone's wondering when the royal baby's name will be announced and what the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will name her baby. Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan took around two days to reveal the names of their newborns so it could be any day now.

Will Princess Eugenie choose a traditional name, perhaps paying homage to another royal man, or will the new mother opt for a more modern moniker as her cousin Prince Harry did with his son Archie Harrison?

Online bookies had tipped Eugenie and Jack to name their son Arthur, but odds have changed overnight with Betfair putting the moniker Philip as the new favourite into 4/1 from 25/1 after a flurry of bets. This would see the couple name their son after Eugenie's grandfather Prince Philip. Meanwhile, bookie Coral is tipping the couple to name their son James at odds of 2/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "We expected Princess Eugenie and Jack to be traditional, but in a shock move, royal punters are backing them to name their new bouncing baby boy after his great-grandfather. Philip was 25/1 but is now 4/1 favourite having been slashed overnight.

"Previous favourite Arthur has drifted to 5/1 to take its place alongside Godfrey - while there are a number of other male royals who he could be named after, including his great uncle Edward at 14/1, cousin William at 40/1 and grandfather Andrew at 66/1."

Eugenie shared this first photo of her son on Tuesday

Her Majesty the Queen is usually one of the first people to know about the birth of a royal baby and typically approves the names of those closest in line to the throne.

Buckingham Palace announced the royal baby's birth on Tuesday in a statement that read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

The statement continued: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Princess Eugenie as a newborn outside The Portland Hospital in London

When it comes to picking baby names, the royals like to keep things traditional and often choose one that pays homage to another family member or a past ancestor.

The couple announced their pregnancy in September

Eugenie's own name – Eugenie Victoria Helena – has a very special meaning behind it. She was named after Victoria Eugenie of Battenberg, the granddaughter of Queen Victoria and the daughter of Princess Beatrice of the United Kingdom. Her middle name Helena is a tribute to Princess Helena of the United Kingdom, who was the fifth child and third daughter of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

Meanwhile, Jack's full name is Jack Christopher Stamp Brooksbank.

