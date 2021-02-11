Watch the moment Sarah, Duchess of York gives special shout out to 'grandpa' Prince Andrew The former couple are celebrating the birth of their first grandchild

Sarah, Duchess of York made a joyful appearance in her latest video for her YouTube series following the birth of her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie's first child.

On the latest clip for Storytime With Fergie and Friends, Sarah appeared to suggest that she was joined by her former husband, the Duke of York, for the recording.

"Mums and dads, aunts and uncles," she started by saying before adding with a knowing look and pointing to the camera: "Granny and grandpa!"

READ: What will Princess Eugenie name her baby boy? Bookies' favourites so far

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson Gives Shout Out To 'Grandpa' Prince Andrew

The Duchess, wearing a printed dress and a floral hair garland, read The Unicorn and the Lost Cat by Claire Philip, as part of her daily videos for children.

Sarah made her first appearance on Wednesday after the birth of her grandson, appearing in a video where she made unicorn magnets.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, whose name is still to be announced, arrived on Tuesday.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan congratulate Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on royal baby's arrival

MORE: How Princess Eugenie broke royal tradition twice with birth of baby boy

The first photo of Eugenie and Jack's baby son

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The tot is 11th-in-line to throne behind his mother Eugenie, and will grow up without a title as titles are only passed down through the male line.

Eugenie shared the first photo of her baby son on Instagram on Tuesday – a sweet black and white shot of the proud parents holding the newborn's tiny fingers.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.