How Princess Eugenie's newborn baby son will affect Prince Edward and his children The royal baby was born on 9 February

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank became first-time parents when they welcomed their newborn son earlier this week.

While their baby news is a cause for celebration, the arrival has meant a shift in the line of succession to the throne - particularly for her uncle the Earl of Wessex and his children James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.

READ: Why Princess Eugenie's royal baby's birth date is especially poignant for the Queen

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie welcomes baby boy with Jack Brooksbank

The royal baby, who was born on 9 February, is now 11th in line to the throne. The Queen's youngest son Prince Edward, who was third in line when he was born in 1964, has moved down to 12th place in the line of succession.

MORE: See the first photo of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal baby

READ: What will Princess Eugenie's baby boy's royal title be?

His children will also move down the line, meaning James becomes 13th and Louise will now be 14th in line to the throne.

Prince Edward with his two children

It's unlikely though that Eugenie's son will ever be monarch. With the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge having three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – who are third, fourth and fifth, respectively – the crown is almost certain to remain on the Cambridge side of the family.

READ: Who is Jack Brooksbank? Everything you need to know about Eugenie's husband

SEE: Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen photo of husband Jack and mum Sarah

Eugenie and Jack shared their news in a touching Instagram post, uploading a black-and-white image of their hands cradling the tiny fingers and wrist of their new baby.

This is the first child for the royal couple

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news." The message continued: "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The royal baby is the first grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and the ninth great-grandchild for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.