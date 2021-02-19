Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle know the sex of second royal baby? Archie is going to be a big brother

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed the happy news that they're expecting their second child this year, making the announcement on Valentine's Day.

While the sex of a royal baby in the lead-up to the birth is not usually disclosed publicly, Prince Harry and Meghan might already know whether they're expecting a second son or a daughter.

According to royal biography Finding Freedom, released last August, the Sussexes knew they were having a little boy before Archie's arrival in May 2019.

The book says: "Harry and Meghan already had a name ready to go when Archie was born, because the couple had known all along that they were having a boy. According to a source, they settled on their son's name some time during the final week of her pregnancy."

Meghan's baby shower in New York sparked speculation among royal fans that the couple were expecting a baby girl after photos from the celebration were shared by baker Darcy Miller.

Royal watchers were convinced that the baby was a girl as the cute cookies that Meghan and her celeb pals nibbled on were revealed, alongside a pink pot of sugared almonds.

Harry and Meghan with baby Archie two days after his birth in 2019

According to Finding Freedom, the Duchess knew the sex of the baby at the baby shower and "quietly shared that she was expecting a boy with a number of friends at the fete, such as Amal Clooney, who hadn't already been told."

It adds that the colour scheme of the baby shower, coordinated by Jennifer Zabinski of JZ events, who planned Serena Williams' 2017 wedding, featured "blues, pinks, yellows, and greens."

Harry and Meghan shared a stunning portrait with their pregnancy announcement, which was taken remotely by their friend and photographer Misan Harriman.

While the couple have not confirmed the Duchess' due date, she is reportedly around five months pregnant.

