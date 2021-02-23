The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been spending England's third lockdown at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and like millions of other people, they have been unable to see friends and family.

That's all set to change as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his roadmap out of the current lockdown on Monday.

Schools will reopen on 8 March and it's likely that Prince William and Kate will return to their Kensington Palace home, Apartment 1A, in time for their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to head back to their classrooms at Thomas's Battersea.

From that date, socially distanced one-to-one meetings with others outdoors are permitted, meaning that Kate could reunite with her younger sister Pippa Middleton, who is reportedly pregnant with her second child.

Pippa lives in London with her husband James Matthews and their two-year-old son Arthur.

The measures are eased further from 29 March, when people will be able to meet outside in groups up to a maximum of six people or with one other household, meaning that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be able to see their cousin Arthur again.

Pippa was Kate's maid of honour at the royal wedding in 2011

Meanwhile, Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton have spent lockdown at their £4.7million Berkshire home, Bucklebury Manor.

But once restrictions are eased, they will be able to reunite with their daughters, as well as their son James Middleton and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet.

In January, Carole's business Party Pieces shared a new photo of the Middleton matriarch on Instagram ahead of her 66th birthday.

Carole and Kate pictured at Royal Ascot in 2017

Dressed casually in an outfit very reminiscent of daughter Kate, consisting of a pale blue knit, jeans and brown ankle boots, Carole said: "If, like me, your birthday falls during the cold, dark days of winter, your loved ones can still make the day full of surprises.

"Our customers have been transforming their surroundings with our sparkly backdrops and bright balloons for small ‘at-home’ parties for their household.

"It may not be how we imagined we would be celebrating, but a little effort can still lift the spirits and bring some joy. This year it’s down to my husband to help me mark my day - no pressure!"

