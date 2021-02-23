Prince William's birthday will be extra special this year – find out why The royal will turn 39 in June

Prince William will turn 39 on 21 June – and his birthday celebrations will be all the more special this year.

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement on Monday, all lockdown restrictions in the UK should be lifted on that date – provided coronavirus rates continue to fall.

The PM has confirmed that on 21 June all legal limits on social contact will be removed, with weddings, festivals and work conferences able to go ahead without restrictions. Nightclubs will also be allowed to reopen.

William's birthday isn't the only big celebration for the Cambridges this year.

On 29 April, William and Kate will mark their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple were married at Westminster Abbey in 2011, and have since welcomed three children together: Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and little Prince Louis, two.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in April

The royal family will also be counting down until 10 June, when Prince Philip will mark his landmark 100th birthday.

The Queen’s husband is currently in hospital, having been admitted to King Edward VII's hospital in London one week ago as a “precautionary measure” after feeling unwell.

HELLO! understands that the Duke walked in unaided and it was not an emergency admission.

William and Kate with the Queen and Prince Philip

On Monday, Prince William shared an update on his grandfather's health as he carried out his first in-person engagement of 2021.

The royal was asked how his 99-year-old grandfather is by royal photographer Arthur Edwards, to which the Duke replied with a wink: "Yes, he's ok, they're keeping an eye on him."

William's comments came as he visited a vaccination centre at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange in Norfolk on Monday to pay tribute to the incredible efforts and dedication of the staff involved in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Prince William made his first in-person appearance of 2021 on Monday

The Duke spoke with NHS staff and volunteers about their experiences, as well as meeting with a number of people receiving their vaccine that day.

William, who contracted the virus himself last April, asked vaccinator Debbie Rudd, 50, whether the patients were nervous, adding: "I'd be at the front of the queue if I could, just to prove that it's OK, but I have to wait my turn."

The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have all received their vaccination.

