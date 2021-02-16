Fans spot sweet moment between Princess Beatrice and Princess Charlotte at royal wedding Such a cute snap of the royal cousins!

The youngest royals have been given many a starring role at royal weddings in recent years.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Princess Charlotte was chosen as one of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's bridesmaids at their nuptials in Windsor in October 2018.

There were so many beautiful images of the bridal party on the day - and now royal fans on Twitter have spotted a sweet shot of Charlotte and Princess Beatrice.

The little Princess, then three, was captured looking up admiringly at Beatrice as they waved off the newlyweds on the steps of St George's Chapel.

"The way Princess Charlotte is looking at Princess Beatrice in this picture," one fan said. Another added: "She is adorable!"

The adorable photo of Charlotte and Beatrice at Eugenie's royal wedding

Beatrice was Eugenie's maid of honour on her big day and accompanied the young bridal party out of the chapel with her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York.

While the bridesmaids and page boys wore outfits from Amaia Kids, Beatrice looked stunning in a deep blue dress by Ralph and Russo.

Sarah and Beatrice with Eugenie's bridesmaids and page boys

It seems Charlotte also shares a sweet bond with Eugenie if the official royal wedding pictures are anything to go by.

Shortly after her nuptials, Eugenie shared a snap on Instagram of her and her husband sitting with their bridesmaids and page boys in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

Charlotte was pictured throwing her head back as she giggled in the middle of the group, while Eugenie beamed at the young royal.

Edoardo and Beatrice married in Windsor last July

It's thought that Charlotte and her older brother, Prince George, would have been given starring roles at Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020.

The couple had been due to marry in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London in May last year, but their nuptials were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in a smaller wedding ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor in July 2020, which was attended by their closest family members and friends.

