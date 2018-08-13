How Kate Middleton is helping sister Pippa through her first pregnancy The Duchess is a mother to three children - and will no doubt offer her sister the best advice

There's no denying that the Duchess of Cambridge and her sister Pippa Middleton have a strong sibling bond. Now that Pippa is due to welcome her first child with husband James Matthews later this year, it's likely that the expectant mother is turning to her older sister Kate for some much-needed advice! News of the pregnancy was first reported just hours before Kate went into labour with her third child – at the time it was thought that 34-year-old Pippa was around three months pregnant, meaning the sisters enjoyed a joint pregnancy for some 12 weeks - no doubt strengthening their already-close relationship.

Kate and sister Pippa Middleton share a close bond

Since then, Pippa has been pictured out and about on several occasions, including the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May. Over the summer period, the English socialite - who married hedge fund manager James in May 2017 - has been spotted wearing Seraphine, the celebrity go-to brand for maternity dresses, on numerous occasions. It's clear that Pippa has been taking recommendations from her royal sister, who turned to Seraphine for her maternity fashion throughout all three of her pregnancies.

MORE: Kate and Pippa Middleton - How joint pregnancy strengthened their close bond

The famous siblings only live a short distance apart. While Prince William and Kate have made Kensington Palace their primary residence, Pippa's west London home is located just a few miles away. Their proximity will have the added benefit of bringing their children closer together. The mum-of-three will surely exchange tips on how to decorate the nursey as well as offering advice on baby clothing and food. When Kate was expecting her first child, Prince George, in 2013, the Duchess was spotted shopping for nursery essentials with her mum Carole Middleton. And among the pieces she bought was a traditional Moses basket from Blue Almonds baby boutique, located close to her home in Kensington. It's highly likely that Kate has reused several pieces for her youngest son Prince Louis.

Loading the player...

Meanwhile, mum-to-be Pippa - who is known for her love of sport - recently opened up about challenges she faces adjusting her exercise regime during her pregnancy in her Waitrose column. "When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realised I needed to adjust my 4 to 5-day-a-week routine," the fitness columnist shared. She also revealed that she kept her pregnancy a secret from her gym instructor until the "riskier months" were over. Kate, 36, reportedly turned to yoga to help her keep in shape during her first pregnancy. The royal is said to have hired a personal trainer to come and teach her pre-natal yoga.

MORE: How to design a royal-inspired nursery

The sisters enjoyed a joint pregnancy for around three months

In her column, Pippa also revealed she has refused to give up one of her favourite sporting hobbies throughout her pregnancy - tennis. "I've been a tennis fan since childhood, as player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout pregnancy," she wrote. "Take Serena Williams – she famously proved that women can play a high level of tennis from two months (when she won the 2017 Australian Open) up to eight months." In October, her sister Kate – who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club - showed no signs of slowing down as she showed off her tennis skills at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton. Kate and Pippa's babies will be born just six months apart, and the two mums will no doubt frequently meet up with their little ones, allowing the children to form a close relationship.

STORY: Pippa Middleton takes a leaf out of Kate's fashion book with Prince Louis christening outfit