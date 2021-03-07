Meet the 2021 royal baby club: Meghan, Sofia, Pippa and more pregnant royals! An exciting year for regal mums

There must be something in the air because 2021 is quite the year for royal babies.

There are five regal ladies welcoming children this year and here at HELLO! we're super excited. We might even have to form a royal tot knitting group!

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank kicked off royal baby fever when they welcomed their first child, a son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on 9 February.

Eugenie gave birth at London's private Portland Hospital – a favourite of royals and celebrities, and where her own mother Sarah welcomed her and sister Princess Beatrice in 1998 and 1990.

Princess Eugenie became a mother in February 2021

Keep scrolling to find out more about the royal babies arriving in 2021…

The Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expecting another baby, thought to be due in late spring. The couple shared their exciting news on Valentine's Day with a beautiful black and white photograph of Meghan lying beneath a tree resting her head on Harry's lap.

A spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Duchess Meghan is expecting her second child

The baby will be eighth-in-line to the throne, after brother Archie in seventh place and father Harry in sixth.

The Duchess is expected to give birth in a US hospital, given that she and the Duke moved to the States in March 2020, after their decision to step back from royal life. The new baby is unlikely to be given a title like his or her big brother.

Zara Tindall

Princess Anne's daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall are getting set to welcome their third baby this year.

The former England star announced the news on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, telling his co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne: "It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way."

He continued: "I'd like a boy this time, I've got two girls, I would like a boy. I'll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy!" Mike then joked: "We're not sure what to do Covi or Covina – I don't know where to go with names."

Zara and Mike Tindall are expecting a baby this year

Zara, 39, and Mike, 42, have been married since July 2011 and are parents to Mia, six, and two-year-old Lena. On the baby's due date, Mike said: "We like to play our cards close to the chest."

He added that big sister Mia will be thrilled: "She'll be happy about it, she's been requesting another sister or brother, so we've hopefully fulfilled that role for her. She just wants something different now. Lena's growing up - she's two-and-a-half now - she wants something younger to play with and dress up!"

Pippa Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton, will also welcome a baby this year, with her husband James Matthews. The couple were married in 2017and are parents to son Arthur, who was born in October 2018.

Pippa Middleton is pregnant with her second baby

Pippa's mother Carole Middleton confirmed the happy news in a cover interview for the April issue of Good Housekeeping.

The Party Pieces founder was asked about her hopes for 2021, and said: "I hope we see COVID-19 coming under control so all of us can have a more normal life. Hopefully this year, more people will get to celebrate their special occasions with friends and family.

"I also hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."

Princess Sofia of Sweden

Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia are exciting their third child, with a due date of around March or April 2021. The royals, who married in June 2015, are already parents to Prince Alexander, four, and three-year-old Prince Gabriel.

Princess Sofia is expecting her third child

The couple made their pregnancy announcement in December 2020, with the Swedish palace sharing a beautiful black-and-white photograph of the pair. The statement read: "We are happy and look forward to welcoming our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. A new little member of our family."

The new baby will be seventh in line to the Swedish throne behind older brothers Alexander and Gabriel.

Tessy Antony de Nassau

The former wife of Prince Louis of Luxembourg is expecting a baby with her fiancé Frank Floessel.

Tessy is also pregnant with her third baby

Tessy is a mother-of-two to Prince Gabriel and Prince Noah of Nassau, with her ex-husband, Prince Louis, while Frank has one child, a daughter.

Royal fans learnt of the exciting news on Tessy's Instagram page, where she wrote: “Spring is the perfect time for delicate flowers to grow," besides a photo of her and Frank cradling her baby bump.