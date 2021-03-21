Carole Middleton spotted helping daughter Pippa after baby Grace's arrival The Duchess of Cambridge's mum is a proud grandma

Carole Middleton was spotted this week visiting her youngest daughter Pippa's home after she gave birth.

The 37-year-old welcomed her second child, daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane Williams, on Monday morning.

MORE: The sweet new coincidence Kate Middleton and sister Pippa share

Just a few days later, her mum was photographed walking into the family's £17 million West London mansion, with Pippa's two-year-old-son Arthur in tow.

In the photo, which was published by the Mail on Sunday, the glamorous grandmother wore a black skirt and top with a matching black wool coat and a stylish tan handbag.

Her hair was worn loose and looked as sleek and perfectly groomed as ever.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' beautiful wedding

Another snap showed Pippa's hedge fund manager husband James walking out of their home ahead of the family's nanny, as the couple went out with Grace while Carole looked after their son.

SEE: Pippa Middleton's huge £250k engagement ring has secret royal connection

MORE: The sweet meaning behind Pippa Middleton's baby's name – and it has a regal touch

The 66-year-old is believed to be in the family's support bubble and confirmed Pippa's second pregnancy in an interview with Good Housekeeping earlier this month.

Pippa welcomed her second child on Monday

During the same conversation, the party planning expert also revealed her approach to looking after her grandchildren – who include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Carole told the magazine: "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground.

"As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides." Sounds like fun!

Pippa is very close with her sister and her mum

Earlier in the week, a source close to the Cambridges shared the couple's reaction to the new family arrival, saying: "The Duke and Duchess are absolutely overjoyed by the happy news."

They went on: "Mother and baby are doing well. She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

Pippa and James have been married since 2017 and tied the knot at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, the estate of former Conservative MP Richard Benyon.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.