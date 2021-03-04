Pippa Middleton's pregnancy confirmed as mum Carole reveals hopes for more family time in 2021 Carole and Michael Middleton are proud grandparents

The Duchess of Cambridge's mother Carole Middleton has confirmed reports that her youngest daughter, Pippa Middleton, is expecting her second child this year.

In a cover interview for the April issue of Good Housekeeping, the Party Pieces founder was asked about her hopes for 2021.

Carole said: "I hope we see COVID-19 coming under control so all of us can have a more normal life. Hopefully this year, more people will get to celebrate their special occasions with friends and family.

"I also hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild.

"And at some point I'd like to have a big party. Despite founding Party Pieces, I've never actually had my own big party – and I'd love one!"

The 66-year-old and her husband Michael are grandparents to Prince William and Kate's children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, as well as Pippa and husband James Matthews' first child, Arthur, also two.

Page Six first reported news of Pippa's pregnancy in December 2020, citing a source close to the family.

Pippa, 37, and James, 45, who were married in 2017, welcomed their son Arthur on 15 October 2018 in the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London.

James and Pippa married in 2017

Kate's sister was pictured enjoying a walk around the capital over the weekend with Arthur and wrapped up her baby bump in a stylish grey overcoat alongside some biker boots and chic sunglasses.

In the interview with Good Housekeeping, Carole also spoke about precious family time.

Describing herself as "hands-on" grandmother, the businesswoman shared: "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."

