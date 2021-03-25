Prince Albert of Monaco shares his reaction to Prince Harry's Oprah interview The Prince was speaking to the BBC's Yalda Hakim

Prince Albert of Monaco has shared his reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and the Monaco royal was critical with his remarks.

Appearing on the BBC World News in a rare interview, host Yalda Hakim asked the royal for his reaction.

"I think it's very difficult to be in someone's place," Prince Albert started, adding: "I can understand the pressure that they were under.

"But I think this type of public of dissatisfaction, to say the least, these types of conversations should be held within intimate quarters of the family.

"It doesn't really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that. It did bother me a little bit."

He continued: "I can see where they're coming from in a certain way, but I think it wasn't the appropriate forum to have these kinds of discussions."

Yalda also asked the 63-year-old if he had any advice for Prince Harry as the royal began his new life in America with Meghan, Archie and their upcoming child.

The royal said the interview 'bothered' him

"I wish them the best, but it's a difficult world out there and I hope he can have the judgement and wisdom to make the right choices," Prince Albert responded.

As part of his new life in LA, Prince Harry recently landed himself a new job as the Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp – a coaching and mental health firm.

"I intend to help create impact in people's lives," Harry said in an emailed response to questions about why he’s taking the job, according to the Wall Street Journal. "Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life."

In his new position, Harry is expected to have input into initiatives, including product strategy decisions and charitable contributions.

The Duke of Sussex has two new roles

And although the Duke of Sussex still has some royal titles, it's been revealed that in his new job he prefers to simply go by 'Harry'.

And Chief Impact Officer isn't Prince Harry's only new role, as he'll be working alongside Katie Couric at a US think tank examining the state of the media.

The Duke of Sussex is joining the Aspen Institute's new Commission on Information Disorder as a commissioner, alongside 14 other commissioners.

The six-month study, which will start in April, will be co-chaired by journalist Katie Couric, cybersecurity expert Chris Krebs, the founding director of DHS's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and racial equity leader Rashad Robinson, the president of Color Of Change.

Harry and wife Meghan now live in Montecito, Santa Barbara with their one-year-old son Archie, after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

The couple have also launched their Archewell organisation and recently hired Hollywood producer, Ben Browning, as their head of content for Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions.

