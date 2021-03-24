What Prince Harry likes to be called in his new workplace The Duke of Sussex's boss spoke about his new royal recruit

The Duke of Sussex might be a member of the royal family but in his new job role, it's been revealed that he likes to simply be called "Harry".

Prince Harry, 36, has been working in his role as a chief impact officer for US professional coaching and mental health firm BetterUp for a "few months", his boss revealed on Wednesday.

Alexi Robichaux, chief executive at BetterUp, told BBC News: "He’s been in the role for a couple of months and we're really excited to share the news with the world.

"He's focusing on a few areas… helping to change the dialogue around mental health to focus on strength building and mental fitness.

"The most impressing thing has been his focus singularly on how can he be of service, how can he advance his vision and his mission and how can we make a positive impact on the world together.

"He's got an incredible attitude and he is filled with energy and enthusiasm."

BetterUp's headquarters in San Francisco

Mr Robichaux added that the Duke "likes to be called Harry in the workplace, so we just address him as Harry".

The Duke said in a statement on the firm's website that he is really excited to be joining the company, and that his goal is to "lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations".

Harry and wife Meghan now live in Montecito, Santa Barbara with their one-year-old son Archie, after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

The couple have also launched their Archewell organisation and recently hired Hollywood producer, Ben Browning, as their head of content for Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions.

