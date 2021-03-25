Prince Harry and Meghan's break from royal family being turned into a Lifetime movie The Sussexes announced their decision to step back from royal life in January 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent shockwaves through the celebrity and royalty world when they announced their decision to step back from royal life in January 2020.

And now Harry and Meghan's complicated split from The Firm is being depicted in a Lifetime movie. The network has greenlit the third film in their franchise, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, which will tell the story of why the couple decided to break away from the royal family and start a new life for themselves and their son Archie.

MORE: Meghan Markle's first wedding before she met Prince Harry - see unearthed photo

It will also look at the rift between royal brothers William and Harry, the two Duchesses and Harry and his father Prince Charles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The official trailer for Lifetime's second Harry and Meghan movie from 2019

The film, which is slated to air this autumn, will also focus on Meghan's growing feelings of isolation, Harry's fears that history would repeat itself and the couple's disappointment that The Firm did not protect them against hurtful press attacks.

Casting is currently underway, with production set to begin this spring.

MORE: Are Prince Harry and Meghan's children British or US citizens?

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan react to Zara Tindall's baby news

Lifetime has previously released two films about the couple: Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story, which aired in 2018 just a few days before the royal wedding, and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, which came out the following year and looked at the newlyweds' first year of marriage.

Lifetime's first movie told the story of Harry and Meghan's blossoming romance

Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley starred in the first film, while Charlie Field and Tiffany Smith took over the roles in the sequel.

GALLERY: The cutest photos of Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie

As with the two previous films, The Royals director Menhaj Huda is signed on to direct, while Meredith Finn and Michele Weiss are executive producers. Scarlett Lacey, who co-wrote the original and the sequel, will also return.

The Sussexes gave a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey earlier this month

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan made headlines when they sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the CBS special, the Sussexes, who are expecting a baby girl this year, made all sorts of revelations – including that they had exchanged personal vows just days before their actual wedding; that Prince Charles had financially cut off his son and been dodging his calls; that the Duchess of Cambridge actually made Meghan cry ahead of her wedding, and not the other way around as previously reported; and most shockingly, that certain members of the royal family had questioned Archie's skin colour before his birth.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.