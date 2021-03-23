Prince Harry's new job is incredibly close to his heart The Duke of Sussex is hoping to make an impact

The Duke of Sussex has landed a new role close to his heart, it has been announced.

Prince Harry, 36, is taking on a new job title as Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp – a coaching and mental health firm.

"I intend to help create impact in people's lives," Harry said in an emailed response to questions about why he’s taking the job, according to the Wall Street Journal. "Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life."

In his new position, Harry is expected to have input into initiatives, including product strategy decisions and charitable contributions

The subject of mental health has continued to be an issue that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are focusing on as they continue to carve out their new life in the US.

Harry has previously opened up about his personal struggles with grief after the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997 when he was just 12 years old.

Harry launched mental health campaign Heads Together with William and Kate in 2016

It was revealed last week that the Duke has penned a moving foreword in a book written for the children of keyworkers lost to COVID-19.

In the foreword for Hospital by the Hill, Harry told youngsters: "You're not alone."

He writes: "If you are reading this book, it's because you've lost your parent or a loved one, and while I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you're not alone.

"When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn't want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support."

On Monday, changes to Harry and Meghan's Archewell team were confirmed, with their UK media advisor, James Holt, being promoted to Executive Director of Archewell Foundation.

It's understood that Catherine St-Laurent, whom the Sussexes hired a year ago as their chief of staff, has moved to a senior advisory role.

Harry and Meghan have also hired Hollywood producer, Ben Browning, as head of content for Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio.

