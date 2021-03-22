Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Hollywood hire revealed There's been some big changes at the Sussexes' team at Archewell

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired a Hollywood producer as they continue to expand their charitable vehicle Archewell.

Ben Browning who has worked on projects such as Late Night, The Big Sick, Arrival and Room, has been appointed as head of content for Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio.

His most recent work, Promising Young Woman, has been nominated for five Academy Awards.

Invisible Hand, a female-led, diverse team founded by Genevieve Roth, based in New York, has also joined Archewell to focus on strategic change through storytelling and community building in support of gender and racial equity.

Meanwhile, HELLO! understands that Prince Harry and Meghan's long-time employee and UK media advisor, James Holt, has been promoted to Executive Director of Archewell Foundation.

It's understood that Catherine St-Laurent, whom the Sussexes hired a year ago as their chief of staff, has moved to a senior advisory role.

Genevieve has previously worked as a executive director of special projects at Glamour Magazine

In a statement, Toya Holness, Global Press Secretary for Archewell said: "Archewell is incredibly pleased to welcome Ben, Genevieve and the Invisible Hand team to the organization.

"Along with the appointment of James Holt as Executive Director of Archewell Foundation, they join a rapidly expanding team that’s deeply dedicated to advancing systemic cultural change and supporting compassionate communities across the world."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now living in Montecito, Santa Barbara with their one-year-old son Archie, after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

Harry and Meghan are expecting a baby girl in the coming months.

