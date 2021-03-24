Prince Harry teams up with Katie Couric as he lands another job in US The Duke of Sussex will be exploring the state of the media

Prince Harry has landed another job working for a US think tank that will explore the state of the media.

The Duke of Sussex is joining the Aspen Institute's new Commission on Information Disorder as a commissioner, alongside 14 other commissioners.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan react to cousin Zara Tindall's baby news

The six-month study, which will start in April, will be co-chaired by journalist Katie Couric, cybersecurity expert Chris Krebs, the founding director of DHS's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and racial equity leader Rashad Robinson, the president of Color Of Change.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gayle King reveals Prince Harry has spoken to Princes Charles and William following Oprah chat

The study will examine misinformation and disinformation in the media – a subject close to Harry's heart.

The Duke, whose position will be part-time, said in a statement: "As I've said, the experience of today's digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan backtrack on secret wedding claim

"It's my belief that this is a humanitarian issue – and as such, it demands a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, and both government and civil society leaders. I'm eager to join this new Aspen commission and look forward to working on a solution-oriented approach to the information disorder crisis."

Katie Couric is one of the co-chairs of the study

From April, Harry and the rest of the commission will meet regularly over the next six months to tackle the "information crisis".

MORE: A who's who of Prince Harry and Meghan's staff

A series of briefings with experts will also be hosted, which will cover the "history, rise, and current threat of disinformation," the "intersection of disinformation and marginalized communities" and the "societal decline of trust in institutions" among other subjects.

Harry is one of 15 commissioners working on the Commission on Information Disorder

Harry's new job comes shortly after it was announced that he has been working as chief impact officer at BetterUp – a coaching and mental health firm. His boss Alexi Robichaux, chief executive at BetterUp, told BBC News: "He's been in the role for a couple of months and we're really excited to share the news with the world. He's focusing on a few areas… helping to change the dialogue around mental health to focus on strength building and mental fitness.

"The most impressing thing has been his focus singularly on how can he be of service, how can he advance his vision and his mission and how can we make a positive impact on the world together. He's got an incredible attitude and he is filled with energy and enthusiasm."

Mr Robichaux added that the Duke "likes to be called Harry in the workplace, so we just address him as Harry".

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.