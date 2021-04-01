Prince Harry spotted in casual wear during day at the beach The royal is sunning it up in Los Angeles

Prince Harry has been sunning it up during his new Los Angeles life, and on Thursday he enjoyed a fun day out at the beach.

In images obtained and published by People, the Duke of Sussex was seen rocking some casual gear as he played with the family's black labrador rescue, Pula.

The royal looked completely at ease as he threw a ball into the waves for the pooch with a throwing stick.

WATCH: Prince Harry reveals Archie's first word

Prince Harry stood barefoot in the sea, as he wore a white T-shirt, black shorts, stylish sunglasses and a backwards cap.

The royal welcomed Pula with Meghan Markle shortly after they married in 2018. The dog's name has a sweet meaning, as it's the official currency of Botswana, the country where Harry took Meghan while they were dating.

The pooch also made an appearance during the royal couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Harry and Meghan revealed that they were expecting a baby girl.

The couple also claimed that they had secretly married in their Kensington Palace garden three days before the official ceremony on Saturday 19 May 2018.

The royal couple now live in Los Angeles

However, this has been refuted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who told La Repubblica that the official wedding took place on the 19th in Windsor.

He added: "But I won't say what happened at other meetings. If any of you ever talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential.

"It doesn't matter who I'm talking to. I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the Duke and Duchess before the wedding."

He explained that his signing of the legal document on the Saturday proved that was the official marriage, as he would've been committing a "criminal offence" if he'd signed it knowing otherwise.

The couple's claims about their wedding have been refuted

The royal couple's bombshell interview was recently defended by Hollywood star Idris Elba.

When asked by ET about Meghan's courage in speaking out about her experience, the Luther star said: "I will say that everyone has to have their opportunity to speak up about what they feel."

He added: "You cannot take someone's voice away, that's what we have to communicate."

In a previous interview with Sky News, Idris had spoken about his admiration for Meghan when she was a member of the royal family.

"Of course, our society is one of mixed heritage and it's great to see Meghan within the royal family," he said. "It's great. And of course, she's going to be a beacon and of course she's going to be someone that people look towards."

