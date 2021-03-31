Meghan Markle reveals son Archie sees her and Prince Harry as superheroes The Sussexes surprised a women's advocacy group during a virtual meeting

The Duchess of Sussex shared some morale-boosting advice for fellow mums as she and Prince Harry carried out a surprise virtual visit to a women's advocacy group over the weekend.

HELLO! understands the Sussexes spoke with and thanked a storyteller group from MomsRising, a grassroots organisation which focuses on improving the lives of mums and families.

Meghan reminded the group that they should view themselves through their children's eyes "because to our children, we're superheroes".

Harry and Meghan, who are expecting a baby girl this summer, are parents to Archie, who turns two in May.

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, Executive Director and CEO, MomsRising said: "The meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan was a huge boost for MomsRising members, some of whom are struggling without jobs, child care, paid leave, health care, and other essentials during the pandemic.

"The Duke and Duchess were kind, compassionate, and incredibly supportive, both on a personal level and of the policies that would help get their lives back on track.

"The Duchess also reminded us that, especially in times of self-doubt, we should take the opportunity to see ourselves through our children's eyes. Because to our children, we're superheroes. That really resonated with so many of us."

Harry and Meghan also included MomsRising on their Archewell Foundation's list of women's groups to support in honour of International Women's Day.

The Sussexes, pictured in 2020, had some morale-boosting advice for the group

Last week, the Duke and Duchess also surprised a young woman involved in the L.A. Works volunteer network with a virtual mentoring session. L.A. Works is a non-profit volunteer action centre that creates and implements community service projects in the greater Los Angeles area.

L.A. Works Executive Director Deborah Brutchey said of the high school student to PEOPLE: "She had this moment of surprise and excitement when she got on the phone with the Duke and Duchess.

"She knew of them, she knew a lot - she had been following Meghan's story quite a bit, so she was very excited that she had the opportunity to speak with them."

