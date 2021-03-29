Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbour moving out The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sparked a boom in house sales

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upped sticks to move to Montecito, California in June 2020, and since moving in, the area has seen a spike in real estate sales.

Most recently, actor Rob Lowe's former home - which is just within walking distance from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new property - was placed on the market for $22.5million, as reported by Forbes.

The listing is held by Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property specialists, and it revealed that the house has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms across approximately 5.5 acres of space.

Timothy Di Prizito of the real estate agency described it as: "An enchanting estate to inspire adventurers of all ages, this legacy property embodies the epitome of Montecito and Southern California."

Rob Lowe sold the house for $25million to billionaire Peter Sperling in 2005.

Meghan Markle made an appearance from the living room

Much like Prince Harry and Meghan's house, the property is designed to look like an English country manor, with traditional features throughout including large open fireplaces and high ceilings.

As well as the main house, there are two separate one-bedroom guesthouses - which the Duke and Duchess are also believed to have one of at their own residence - a state-of-the-art gym, and separate staff quarters complete with laundry areas, restrooms and break rooms.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live with their son Archie Harrison

The home also has an eight-car garage, an office, a theater and a workshop.

The master suite, meanwhile, is practically its own entity with a private terrace, a shoe closet on its very own level, a bathroom with a standalone tub and mirrored walls, and a secondary bathroom with a slab-marble shower and mirrored closets.

Prince Harry and Meghan's home is said to have a total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, while their guest house has an additional two bedrooms and two bathrooms. They currently share it with their one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, but are currently expecting a second child, due this summer.

