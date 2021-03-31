The Queen's bright green spring outfit leaves royal fans in awe Her Majesty looked elegant in her floral hat

The Queen sported a bold outfit as she made her first in-person outing of 2021 on Wednesday. Looking every inch ready for the warmer spring weather, Her Majesty stepped out in a bright green ensemble as she visited Runnymede in Surrey.

The monarch, 94, looked elegant in a lime green and ivory jacket by Angela Kelly, adding a touch of Easter spirit with her matching hat.

The statement headpiece, also by the same designer, featured a wrap design with yellow tulips and white flowers surrounding the outside.

To finish off her look, the Queen accessorised with a pearl necklace and earrings, as well as the Australian wattle brooch which was presented to her on her first tour of Australia in 1954.

Despite the weather slowly getting warmer, the royal kept warm with a pair of black gloves that perfectly coordinated with her handbag and shoes.

During her visit, she marked the 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Air Force at the CWGC Air Forces Memorial, and Her Majesty's Equerry laid a wreath on her behalf.

Her Majesty wore a stunning green outfit by Angela Kelly

Next to a series of photos shared on the royal family's official Instagram account, the caption read: "Today The Queen viewed some of 1,300 names of Royal Australian Air Force personnel who have lost their lives in service of their country at the Air Forces Memorial at Runnymede. The Memorial was opened by Her Majesty on 17 October 1953."

Royal fans quickly took to the comments section to praise the monarch's beautiful outfit. "Our Queen looking wonderful," wrote one, while another added: "Her Majesty looks fabulous in that outfit, the colours are so 'spring-like!'"

The monarch was pictured wearing the spring attire for her 90th birthday celebrations

A third simply remarked: "Beautifully springy."

Royal fans may notice the Queen's latest look from her previous royal engagements. Back in June 2019, she wore the same pretty green ensemble at Royal Ascot, while the timeless look was equally as stunning for her 90th birthday celebrations in 2016.

