Princess Eugenie shared new images of her baby son with royal fans as she thanked them for their birthday wishes on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the new royal mum posted a series of sweet snaps of her and husband Jack Brooksbank cradling one-month-old baby August after celebrating her 31st birthday on Tuesday.

She captioned the post: "Thank you for the birthday love yesterday... I got the best present I could ask for!!"

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Princess Eugenie

Eugenie and husband Jack became first-time parents last month with the birth of baby August on 9 February.

The tot, whose full name is August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, is eleventh-in-line to the throne behind his mother.

Eugenie shared the new family photos to Instagram

The Princess shared an adorable image of her baby son wearing a knitted top and whale-printed leggings laying amongst daffodils in her garden to mark her first Mother's Day last week.

"I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother’s Day," Eugenie wrote in the caption. "I'm also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You’ve taught me so much. Happy Mother’s Day to all."

The Queen and Sarah, Duchess of York were among Eugenie's family members to publicly celebrate her 31st birthday.

The royal family's social media accounts posted a photo of the princess from 2019's Royal Ascot alongside the caption: "Wishing Princess Eugenie a very happy birthday today!"

Eugenie shared this adorable photo of baby August to mark her birthday

Meanwhile, Sarah paid a touching tribute to her youngest daughter, writing: "The joy of children. In deep gratitude for my luck in my glorious girls. Happy Birthday Eugenie..."

