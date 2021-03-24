Princess Eugenie shares rare family picture on her birthday to pay a special tribute to NHS The royal shared two pictures of her father-in-law George

Princess Eugenie celebrated her 31st birthday on Wednesday, and it was no doubt all the more special given it was her first as a mother.

But her mind was elsewhere as she took to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to the NHS by sharing two rare pictures of her husband Jack Brooksbank's father, who was placed in intensive care last year due to COVID.

"My dear father-in-law was saved by the incredible NHS nurses and doctors of three hospitals last year. Thank you for putting your safety on the line in service to us all," she wrote on a photo that showed George arriving home after spending five weeks on a ventilator.

The mother-of-one continued: "As we come to the end of 23rd March, a year since the UK went into lockdown, I'm reflecting on how grateful I am to every single key worker who is getting us through this pandemic."

Eugenie opened up about her father-in-law's hospitalisation last June, as she praised the efforts of the NHS staff working at the Royal Brompton Hospital, where George was treated.

Eugenie's father-in-law was in a ventilator for five weeks

Posting a short video, she said: "I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone at the Brompton Hospital for what you've done in saying my father-in-law's life. George came back home to us the other day so happy, and as the 'miracle man' as he called himself.

"From the bottom of my husband's and my heart we just want to thank you for everything you've done on the frontline. For risking your lives and those close to you and just for making sure that we can all be safe and sleep well at night."

The 72-year-old returned home last June

She later added in the post's caption: "To quote George, 'There was always somebody at hand. I want to offer profound thanks to everyone who was involved. It was a real eye-opener for somebody who has not been in hospital before for any length of time. I certainly owe them my life.'"