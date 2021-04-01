Princess Eugenie's baby son August is already a trendsetter among his friends The royal mum shared new images of her son on her 31st birthday

He might be less than two months old but Princess Eugenie's son August is already a trendsetter among his friends.

Charlene Holden of Uncool Wool, who embroidered a personalised cardigan for the tot, revealed to HELLO! that she's taken orders that have been sent to some of Princess Eugenie's friends as gifts, including fellow mum Molly Whitehall – sister of comedian Jack Whitehall.

The 32-year-old who runs her Etsy shop from Horsforth, West Yorkshire, says the moment that she realised that a royal baby was wearing one of her cardigans "was very surreal, but amazing".

Charlene tells HELLO! that she was "really honoured" to see that her design had been chosen as a gift for Eugenie from one of her friends.

While she remembers the request for August's name, she wasn't aware that it was an order for a royal baby until she saw the images on Eugenie's Instagram.

The new royal mum shared two adorable family photos the day after her 31st birthday on 23 March to thank fans for their well wishes.

Eugenie shared new photos of baby August to mark her 31st birthday

The Instagram snaps showed baby August in his mum's arms wearing his Uncool Wool cardigan with his name in blue stitching as proud dad Jack Brooksbank looked on. The other picture showed the tot gazing into the camera cuddled up on his dad's shoulder.

Eugenie captioned the photos: "Thank you for the birthday love yesterday. I got the best present I could ask for!!"

"It's such a beautiful photo, the fact that she would choose to post that photo and to include that cardigan for her baby, it was so magical to see," Charlene tells HELLO! "It's lovely the fact that she's supported a small business."

Baby August's cardigan hand embroidered by Charlene of Uncool Wool

Mum-of-one Charlene began embroidering cardigans in December 2020 and her small business took off after requests from friends.

Now she receives orders from all over the UK and since Eugenie shared the photos of baby August in his personalised knit, she's taken requests from Beverly Hills, Germany and Italy.

Charlene helps to support other small businesses through Uncool Wool, including the ladies who knit the cardigans, and her packaging that she buys from omgdesignsuk.

Charlene also embroiders other designs such as rainbows

So what's next for Uncool Wool?

"Going forward I want to branch out to different kinds of things," Charlene tells HELLO! "I've had so many requests for adult cardigans because people want matching cardigans!"

Watch this space.

Visit Uncool Wool's Etsy shop at www.etsy.com/uk/shop/Uncoolwool and follow @uncoolwoolgang on Instagram.

