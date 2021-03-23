The Queen shares touching photo to celebrate Princess Eugenie's birthday The monarch shares a close bond with her granddaughter

The Queen shared a touching message for her granddaughter Princess Eugenie as she celebrated her 31st birthday on Tuesday.

The royal family's social media post included a photo that showed the new mum attending day three of Royal Ascot back in 2019.

The caption read: "Wishing Princess Eugenie a very happy birthday today!" It was accompanied by a cake and red balloon emoji.

Princess Eugenie shares a close bond with her grandmother and grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, whom she affectionately refers to as "Granny" and "Grandpa".

The royal and her husband Jack Brooksbank included a touching tribute to Prince Philip when naming their baby son – August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. The tot was born on 9 February at the Portland Hospital in London.

The Queen shared a picture of Eugenie at Ascot

Eugenie and Jack are currently living at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK home, Frogmore Cottage, close to Windsor Castle where the Queen and Prince Philip have been residing throughout the past year.

Princess Eugenie and Jack with baby August

Princess Eugenie was born on 23 March 1990 at the Portland Hospital and is the youngest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York.

She is currently tenth-in-line to throne behind her older sister, Princess Beatrice.

While Eugenie does not carry out royal duties, she has a role as a director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

She and long-term boyfriend Jack tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 12 October 2018.

