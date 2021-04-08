Mike Tindall takes part in rare royal engagement for touching reason The former rugby star and wife Zara welcomed their third child on 21 March

Mike Tindall joined forces with the Duchess of Gloucester – the wife of the Queen's cousin, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester - for a cause close to his heart.

Their video call was recorded in the Court Circular, which details all of the royal family's engagements. The entry read: "The Duchess of Gloucester, Patron, Parkinson's UK, this morning held a meeting with Mr Michael Tindall (Patron, Cure Parkinson's) via video link."

The former rugby star, 42, who welcomed his third child, Lucas Philip Tindall, with wife Zara on 21 March, has been patron of Cure Parkinson's charity since 2018.

His father, Philip Tindall, was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2003 and Mike has shown support for the charity for a number of years, hosting fundraising events and taking part in cycling and running challenges.

In June 2020, the Rugby World Cup winner took on the Raid Local challenge, the charity's first ever virtual cycling event amid the pandemic. Participants cycled 137km with a gruelling 3700m ascent in their local area to help raise funds and awareness for Cure Parkinson's.

While Zara is the daughter of the Princess Royal, she and Mike are not working royals and do not carry out official duties. Zara is an accomplished equestrian and competed in the London 2012 Olympics. In January 2020, she became a director at Cheltenham racecourse.

Mike, who formally announced his retirement from professional rugby in 2014, is a director of his own company and currently hosts The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast with Alex Payne and James Haskell.

Mike with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Gloucester has been patron for Parkinson's UK since 1996.

Prince Richard married Danish-born Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen in July 1972. The couple have three children, Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor and Lady Rose Gilman.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are full-time working members of the royal family and carry out public duties.

The Gloucesters have an official residence at Kensington Palace in London, having relocated to the Old Stables, a cottage, from Apartment 1.

