The Queen's cousin and his wife take on admirable lockdown challenge Prince Richard is the Queen's paternal first cousin

The royal family shared a rare photo of the Queen's cousin and his wife in lockdown on Monday, as they prepare to take on a challenge this month.

In a tweet, the royal family's social media account said: "The Duchess of Gloucester, Patron, is taking part in @ProstateUK’s #MarchTheMonth challenge! HRH - supported by her walking partner, The Duke of Gloucester - will complete 11,000 daily steps this month, representing the 11,000 men who die from prostate cancer every year."

WATCH: The Queen cracks jokes during video call to Australia

The accompanying picture showed Birgitte, 74, and husband Prince Richard, 76, enjoying a walk outside, surrounded by park land and trees. The Duchess wrapped up in a red coat, while the Duke donned a fleece.

The Duchess' patronage, Prostate Cancer UK, has launched March the Month, a virtual walking challenge to encourage people to sign up to walk 11,000 steps a day throughout March to raise money to fund its lifesaving research.

The Gloucesters are taking on a walking challenge

The Gloucesters have an official residence at Kensington Palace in London, having relocated to the Old Stables, a cottage, from Apartment 1.

The couple also retain the estate of Barnwell Manor in Northamptonshire, England, which is occupied by Windsor House Antiques.

The Gloucesters on their wedding day in 1972

Prince Richard married Danish-born Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen in July 1972. The couple have three children, Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor and Lady Rose Gilman.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are full-time working members of the royal family and carry out public duties.

Last week it was revealed that one of the Queen's patronages has been forced to close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Princess Helena College, a boarding school in Hertfordshire, will be closing its doors to pupils for good later this year.

The Duchess of Gloucester is the current president of the college, and last visited in February 2020.

