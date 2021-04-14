Princess Eugenie has paid tribute to her late grandfather, Prince Philip. The royal, who honoured her grandfather with her newborn son's middle name in February, shared a touching tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh expressing her sadness and admiration for the late royal.

In a statement shared on her social media alongside a photograph of Philip on Wednesday, Eugenie wrote: "Dearest Grandpa,⁣ We all miss you. ⁣You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. ⁣

"People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them. ⁣

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. ⁣

"I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer. ⁣I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great-grandchildren. ⁣

Eugenie shared this throwback photo on Instagram

"Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. ⁣With all my love ⁣Eugenie."

Eugenie's reaction comes five days after Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing the sad news that Prince Philip had passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday 9 April, aged 99.

The official statement read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

Her Majesty the Queen, 94, and Prince Philip had spent much of the previous month in isolation at Windsor and Sandringham, shielding from their family due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Philip had a close relationship with his grandchildren

The Duke spent four weeks in hospital over February and March, during which he underwent surgery for a pre-existing heart condition. During Philip's stay, his eldest son, Prince Charles, made a 200-mile round trip to visit his father and was the only member of the royal family to visit the Duke.

Prince Philip retired from royal duties in 2017, but still made occasional appearances alongside the Queen and other members of the royal family, including attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018 – albeit with a cracked rib – and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding later that year in October.

Many politicians and world leaders responded to the news of the royal's death. Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a statement, noting the Duke's "extraordinary life" and dedication to service.

"We are a kingdom united both in grief and gratitude; grief at Prince Philip's passing, and gratitude for his decades of selfless service to the country."

