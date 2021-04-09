Prince Philip's death announcement removed from display at Buckingham Palace The Duke of Edinburgh sadly passed away aged 99

Prince Philip sadly passed away at the age of 99 on 9 April 2021, and after a formal announcement was displayed on the gates of his London home at Buckingham Palace this morning, it has now been removed due to overcrowding and a concern for coronavirus restrictions.

Hundreds of people gathered to view the plaque and leave floral tributes for the Duke of Edinburgh, and so it was required to take the sign down to prevent the public forming in such close proximity.

The original display sign read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip's death announcement was on display at Buckingham Palace

"Further announcements will be made in due course.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

It was signed off with the date of his death.

Staff at the palace mounted the sign to the gates

Photographs of staff members from the palace were also released, showing the process in which they mounted the statement to the gates in a wooden frame.

The Union Jack Flag at the palace in London was also lowered to half mast, to mark the Duke of Edinburgh's death.

The Union Jack flag is flying at half mast at Buckingham Palace

Prince Philip spent a month in hospital over February and March earlier this year, during which time he underwent surgery for a pre-existing heart condition.

He was allowed to return to his second home where he was reunited with his wife the Queen at Windsor Castle on 16 March, where he died.

Along with the monarch, Prince Philip had four children, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Since his passing, the social media account of his son Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla, @Clarencehouse, has shared a black and white photo in commemoration of Prince Philip, and a caption reading the same statement that is shared on the sign at Buckingham Palace.

