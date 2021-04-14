Kate Middleton had a special connection to Prince Philip long before royal wedding William and Kate were married in April 2011

The Duchess of Cambridge had a close connection to her husband's late grandfather, Prince Philip. And their paths inadvertently crossed many years before she had even met Prince William and joined the royal family.

In 2016, Kate appeared in a documentary celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh Award in which she revealed that she too had taken part in the scheme.

MORE: 9 times Prince Philip made Kate Middleton giggle in public

Kate completed the DofE programme during her time at Marlborough College and was presented with the award at St James's Palace some 25 years ago – long before Prince Philip became her grandfather-in-law.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton reveals her children are 'horrified' by her haircuts!

In the ITV special - hosted by Phillip Schofield and titled When Phillip met Prince Philip: 60 Years of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award – Kate could be seen attending a Buckingham Palace Team GB reception.

MORE: Kate Middleton's new photo of Prince Philip and Prince George has fans saying same thing

READ: Kate Middleton's grandfather crossed paths with Prince Philip in the sixties - see photo

Chatting to a group of Olympians, she confessed: "I can remember trying to cook bacon in the soaking wet. Everything was just sopping and I was trying and trying to cook bacon. I remember saying you know what, I think we're just going to have plain sandwiches. Bread, basic bread and butter!"

Kate shared a special bond with her grandfather-in-law

In a press release later shared by the Palace, the mum-of-three described receiving her award as "one of the most memorable experiences from growing up".

MORE: Inside Kate Middleton's inner circle: the royal's squad of close friends

She said: "I started my Duke of Edinburgh's Award while I was at Marlborough College, completing my Bronze before getting my Gold Award while I was in the sixth form.

She took part in the Duke of Edinburgh scheme long before she met Prince William

"The Duke of Edinburgh's Award is such a great way for young people to grow in confidence, learn new skills, work as part of a team and have great fun along the way. While getting my Gold Award was challenging at times, it is one of my most memorable experiences from growing up, and I could not recommend it more highly."

READ: The last-minute hitch on Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding day

Prince William spoke of Kate's special connection with Prince Philip in a poignant tribute shared in light of the Duke's passing.

Prince William has spoken of the kindness Prince Philip showed to his wife

His statement read in part: "I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.