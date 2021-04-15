The Queen's picture with baby Princess Charlotte has royal fans saying the same thing The Queen dotes on her great-grandchildren

The royal family released some special photos on Wednesday in tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

One posted to Instagram by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has quickly become a fan favourite – and it's easy to see why!

MORE: How Prince Philip's death will impact his great-grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis

The couple shared a previously unseen picture of themselves and their oldest children, which had captured a very touching family moment.

The photo showed William and Kate with the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral, with everyone smiling at the camera.

Everyone, that is, except for Princess Charlotte and her great-grandmother, who were instead sharing a sweet private moment!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte are hair twins

Kate held onto her daughter in the picture, which was taken back in 2015, when Charlotte was just a few months old.

The young Princess stared at her great-grandmother in fascination while the Queen, who was clearly very taken with the tiny tot, looked back adoringly.

SEE: Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte's sweetest mother-daughter moments in pictures

MORE: The Queen to spend extra time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The photo was captioned: "Today we share, along with Members of @theroyalfamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. This picture was taken at Balmoral in 2015."

The Queen shared a lovely family portrait from 2018

It quickly garnered thousands of appreciative comments, including: "Love Princess Charlotte and Her Majesty smiling at each other!"

Other followers wrote: "Look at Charlotte and the Queen's connection… thanks for sharing," "Charlotte and Gran having a moment," and: "The look between HM and Charlotte in the second photo! [Heart emojis]."

Clarence House also shared a sweet memory to Instagram, in honour of the late Duke, who died on Friday.

The Princess is the Duke and Duchess' middle child

This one showed Philip smiling and enjoying himself alongside Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at William and Kate's 2011 wedding.

The Queen's own Instagram account, meanwhile, shared a wonderful group portrait that had not previously been released to the public.

It showed the monarch and her late husband back in 2018, posing with seven of their great-grandchildren, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who waved cheekily at the camera.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.