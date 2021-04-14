British servicemen and women begin rehearsals for Prince Philip's funeral The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral will take place on 17 April

Rehearsals for Prince Philip's funeral on 17 April have begun, with British servicemen and women preparing for their roles.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral will feature members of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and RAF.

Those taking part have been at the Army Training Centre in Surrey this week to prepare for the afternoon.

Army regiments including the Welsh Guards, Life Guards and Colestream Guards will all appear and they have been pictured practising drill manoeuvres and musical arrangements.

The RAF also posted a tweet about the work young airmen and women from RAF Northolt in west London are doing ahead of Saturday.

Philip’s funeral is likely to attract one of the largest television audiences of the year.

British servicemen and women have begun rehearsals

Members of the royal family and Prince Philip's household will walk behind the coffin from the Quadrangle, down Chapel Hill and into Horseshoe Cloister.

Six members of his staff will join the royal family for the procession; they include the Duke's personal protection officer, his private secretary, two pages and two valets.

His coffin will also be flanked by military pall bearers.

Six members of his staff will join the royal family in the procession

In a touching detail and in line with his wishes, Prince Philip’s coffin will be driven from the State Entrance of the Castle to the West Steps of the Chapel on a specially modified Land Rover he helped design himself.

Soldiers from the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) are reportedly working to prepare the special Land Rover.

The Duke, who championed British design and engineering throughout his lifetime, is understood to have had a hand in commissioning two of the vehicles some years ago.

While one will be used in his funeral procession, a second is available as a back up.

Philip was Lord High Admiral of the Royal Navy, the office of titular head of the Navy

The coffin, draped in the Duke’s personal standard and with flowers, his Naval Cap and sword placed on top, will be carried from the State Entrance to the Land Rover by pallbearers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards at 2.40pm.

At 2.45pm the Prince of Wales and other members of the family will walk in procession behind the coffin along a route lined with socially distanced servicemen and women from across the Armed Forces.

At the West Steps, a pallbearer party from the Royal Marines will carry the coffin up to the doors of the Chapel as a Royal Naval pipe band plays, ahead of the minute’s silence.

The Queen will be one of just 30 guests

The intimate service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and the Dean of Windsor David Conner will follow a military funeral procession and a national minute’s silence in his memory.

The events will take place entirely within the confines of the Castle and members of the public are being urged not to travel to Windsor or other royal residences to pay their respects, but to watch the ceremony on television instead.

In addition to the eight days of national mourning announced by the Government, starting on the day the Duke died, the Queen has approved a two-week period of royal mourning for members of her family during which they will wear black or uniform with mourning bands and only carry out engagements deemed appropriate in the circumstances.