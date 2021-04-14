Prince Philip and the Queen's stunning previously unseen portrait revealed Buckingham Palace shared the photos ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

Buckingham Palace shared previously unseen photos of the Duke of Edinburgh on Wednesday, just days before his funeral.

The stunning pictures, taken over the last few years, show the late Duke enjoying himself with his family.

In one, shared on the official Royal Family Instagram account and taken in 2018, he poses with the Queen and seven of their great-grandchildren, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte

In another, shared by Clarence House, Philip can be seen smiling alongside Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 wedding.

A third, shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, show the couple and their two oldest children enjoying the Queen and Prince Philip's company at Balmoral.

In a fourth, also sure to delight royal fans, the father-of-four is on horseback next to Charles in a 1966 black-and-white snapshot.

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle on Friday 9 April.

A ceremonial royal funeral will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday 17 April, with only 30 royals in attendance, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Earlier on Thursday, the Queen and the Duke's only daughter, the Princess Royal, carried out her first in-person engagement since her father's passing.

This stunning previously unseen photo was taken at Balmoral in 2015

Princess Anne, 70, visited the Royal Yacht Squadron on the Isle of Wight, to view youth training, before travelling to the Royal Victoria Yacht Club by boat to watch more programmes.

Prince Philip was Admiral of the Royal Yacht Squadron, patron of a number of clubs and president of the Royal Yachting Association.

Anne spoke fondly of her "links" and "early memories of sailing" at the west Cowes-based club, and took time to speak to senior members and a group of aspiring young sailors.

The royal family also shared a photo of the Duke of Edinburgh at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding

Princess Eugenie, one of Prince Philip's eight grandchildren he shared with the Queen, also posted a moving tribute to her "dearest Grandpa" on Instagram on Wednesday.

Sharing a photo of herself with Prince Philip at the Epsom Derby in 2012 and a childhood snap of the pair at Sandringham on Christmas Day in 1998, Eugenie wrote: "Dearest Grandpa, We all miss you. You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days.

"People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them.

This black-and-white image was taken with Prince Charles in 1966

I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy.

"I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer. I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Eugenie shared a childhood photo with her grandfather in her tribute

"Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. With all my love, Eugenie."

Eugenie, who became a mum in February, gave her baby son the full name of August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in tribute to Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh was married to the Queen for over 73 years, and the couple shared four children, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

