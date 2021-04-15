The Queen's photos with her great-grandchildren are missing this one sweet detail Previously unseen photos have been released in honour of Prince Philip

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have released some very heartwarming photos of the Queen and Prince Philip with their great-grandchildren, in honour of the late Duke.

Unlike their more formal portraits, Her Majesty and her late husband were posing for more relaxed photos at their Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle.

In one snap taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, it's clear to see how relaxed and at ease the Queen is in private with her family, judging by her expression and her homely attire. She even sweetly coordinates with Prince George in tartan.

On closer inspection, there is also one very noticeable detail missing – her trusty black handbag is nowhere in sight. The monarch, whose husband of 73 years sadly passed away last week, is usually always pictured with her handbag in formal portraits with her great-grandchildren, such as at their christenings.

Her black accessory is never too far, usually positioned on the floor next to her, although Phil Dampier, the author of What's In The Queen's Handbag: And Other Royal Secrets, previously told HELLO!: "She would feel lost without it. It's her most valued possession and a valuable tool. The Queen would never go anywhere without her handbag. The only time she might not have it by her side is when she is in a completely relaxed environment, like up at Balmoral."

He also revealed she carries treats for her much-loved corgis, "sometimes a crossword cut from a newspaper by a servant in case she has time to kill" and "a throwback to her days as a girl guide – a penknife".

The picture was taken at Balmoral in 2018

In her iconic 90th birthday portrait taken by Annie Leibovitz, the Queen's great-granddaughter Mia Tindall stole the show when she was pictured gripping the monarch's handbag with her two hands. Mia, who was two at the time, was being a "bit naughty" at the photoshoot, her dad Mike Tindall previously said on Good Morning Britain.

"It just happened at the right time," Mike said. "She was being a bit naughty. The Queen got it quite right when she told her, 'Just hold the handbag now,' and she did that. It ended up being a great photo for her. It just turned out to be the right photo at the right time and it will be something we'll always cherish, I think."

The Queen adoringly looks at Princess Charlotte in a new picture released by Prince William and Kate

The Queen's handbag of choice has always been the classic, black box shape by Launer. She always carries it on her left arm and it's compact enough not to get in the way when she shakes hands with people during engagements but big enough to hold everything she needs.

Launer owner Gerald Bodmer, whose company was granted a royal warrant for service to Her Majesty back in 1981, previously told HELLO!: "All bags made for the Queen are bespoke, made of the softest calf leather. The style she has been using most in recent years is the Traviata, a simple shape with short handles and the famous Launer silver twisted rope logo used as a clasp on the front."

