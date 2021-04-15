How long will the Queen wear black following Prince Philip's death? The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday

The traditions of royal mourning have been underway since the Duke of Edinburgh passed away aged 99 last Friday. There is a strict protocol when it comes to what the royal family must wear, with family members expected to dress in black or dark colours for a sustained period of mourning.

Following the immediate eight days taken by the Queen, there is expected to be an additional royal mourning period of 30 days.

These rules are taken very seriously by the whole of the royal family, according to Matthew Storey, curator at Historic Royal Palaces.

He told The Telegraph: "Mourning dress has been part of European royal culture for centuries, but it reached its peak in the 19th century with the influence of Queen Victoria, who set a standard for the rest of society to follow."

“Widows were required to wear black, then either white or mauve, for at least three years before being able to return to richly coloured clothing."

After the death of Queen Elizabeth's father, George VI, the Queen rushed back from Britain from her visit to Kenya, and when the plane landed, a black dress had to be taken on board for her to change into. Because of this incident, now every royal reportedly travels with a black outfit in their luggage.

The Queen was married to Prince Philip for 73 years

The Queen Mother died on March 30, 2002 and her funeral took place on April 9. The royal family wore black for nearly three weeks, up until April 19th.

The Queen is known for wearing an array of brightly coloured outfits, so it will be a big change to see her in royal mourning dress for a long period of time.

HELLO! spoke to Bethan Holt, Fashion news and features director at The Telegraph and author of The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Royal Modern Style, who gave us an insight into what the fashion protocol is for the royal ladies in attendance of Prince Philip's funeral.

The Queen is known for her brightly coloured outfits

The journalist explained: "There is a long history of protocol when it comes to royal mourning dress and Queen Victoria famously remained in black for 40 years after her husband Prince Albert died."

"If the royal ladies were to abide by the strictest mourning dress guidance, then they would wear black tights and outfits with little decoration but it's more likely that they'll wear black in the elevated way we often see on Remembrance Sunday, perhaps with military touches to pay tribute to Philip's naval career."

Prince Philip's funeral is set to take place on Saturday 17 April, and 30 close members of the royal family are expected to attend.

