Prince Philip will be laid to rest on Saturday in a ceremonial royal funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The Queen's husband is reported to have requested minimal fuss and asked not to lie in state; instead he is lying in rest in the private chapel until the day of the service.

His coffin has been draped in his personal flag, his standard, which represents important elements in his life. HELLO! takes a closer look…

WATCH: Rehearsals begin in Windsor for Prince Philip's funeral

The flag is split into quarters, with the top left featuring the three lions and red hearts from the Danish coat of arms; Philip was born a prince of both Denmark and Greece, and as such the top right quadrant depicts the white cross from the national flag of Greece.

Philip denounced his Greek title and became a British citizen upon his engagement to Princess Elizabeth in 1946 and took on his mother Princess Alice's anglicised name – Mountbatten.

Prince Philip's official royal standard

The Mountbatten family is therefore also included on the standard, represented by two black 'pales', or stripes, on white.

Finally, the City of Edinburgh is also featured, depicted by a castle, in honour of Philip's title – he became Duke of Edinburgh upon the occasion of his marriage in November 1947.

Along with his personal standard, Philip's naval cap and sword will also be laid on his coffin ahead of the funeral.

The Duke had a distinguished naval career

On the day of the service, the coffin will be moved from the private chapel to the State Entrance of Windsor Castle. It will be placed on a modified Land Rover, that the duke himself helped design, to be carried the short distance to St George's Chapel.

Philip's insignia – the medals and decorations awarded to him by the UK and Commonwealth countries - his field marshal's baton, Royal Air Force wings and insignia from Denmark and Greece will be displayed on cushions on the altar in St George's Chapel.

