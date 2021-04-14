The Queen shares new statement following Prince Philip's death The Duke of Edinburgh died last week aged 99

Despite mourning the recent death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen sent a kind message of support to the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday.

The message comes following a series of eruptions of the Caribbean nation’s La Soufriere volcano.

Her Majesty's statement read: "I have been saddened by the destruction and major disruption caused by volcanic eruptions in recent days, and my thoughts are with the many people and families who have been evacuated from their homes, and whose livelihoods have been affected. I send my thanks to the emergency services and all those involved in the relief effort."

WATCH: The Queen returns to royal duties

It ended by saying: "My prayers will remain with the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines at this very difficult time."

The thoughtful gesture comes just days after the Duke's death on Friday.

The monarch returned to work on Tuesday, five days after the loss of her beloved husband of 73 years, in order to host a ceremony as the Earl Peel formally stood down as Lord Chamberlain.

The royal couple were married for 73 years

Earl Peel had overseen arrangements for the Duke’s funeral – known as Operation Forth Bridge – before handing responsibility to his successor, former MI5 spy chief Baron Andrew Parker, a week before Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle.

During a ceremony held at Windsor Castle, the Queen accepted her former royal aide’s wand and insignia of office.

Although the royal family has chosen to undertake two weeks of mourning, a royal official said that members of the family would "continue to undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances".

Prince Harry flew into the U.K last weekend in order to attend his grandfather's funeral on Saturday and Prince Charles, Prince Edward, and Princess Eugenie are among the family members to publicly pay tribute to Prince Philip in the last few days.

