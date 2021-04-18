Why the Queen's family won’t call her 'Lilibet' anymore Her Majesty's nickname goes back a long way

The Queen said goodbye to her husband of 73 years, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Saturday.

The sad event, which came after the Duke's death aged 99 on 9 April, also signalled another poignant milestone.

As royal photographer Arthur Edwards points out in his moving piece about covering Prince Philip's funeral, he was the last of the royals to call Her Majesty by her childhood nickname.

Sweetly, the fond moniker goes back to when the Queen was too young to be able to pronounce her own name, calling herself "Lilibet" instead.

The Queen looks on during the funeral of Prince Philip

Her parents and grandparents soon took up the nickname, which the Queen's father, George VI, once quoted as saying: "Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy."

As a young royal, she would sign letters using this shortened form of Elizabeth.

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 73 years

In one thank you note to her grandmother, Queen Mary, for example, she wrote: "Darling Granny. Thank you very much for the lovely doll's house. I do love it, and I have unpacked the dining room and the hall. Love from Lilibet xxx."

Although the name was affectionately used by her parents and her husband, however, no one else in the royal family calls the monarch "Lilibet" and so the nickname will now no longer be used.

The Queen's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren do have sweet names for her, however.

The monarch attended her husband's funeral on Saturday

Her Majesty is called "Mummy" by Prince Charles, who referred to her as such during his speech for her 92nd birthday, causing her to react by rolling her eyes and laughing along with the audience.

Princes William and Harry were spotted cheering on "Granny" as her stunt double parachuted into the stadium at the 2012 Olympics, and the Duchess of Cambridge has also revealed that her oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, call their great-grandmother "Gan-Gan".

