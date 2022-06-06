The Queen’s Jubilee walking stick: did you spot this crucial detail? The Queen’s walking stick is vital to her comfort

Eagle-eyed Queen lovers will likely have noticed Her Majesty wasn’t using her usual staghorn walking stick, as she stood on the balcony for Trooping the Colour.

MORE: Why Prince George was positioned next to the Queen during final Platinum Jubilee balcony appearance

Instead, she was using a walking stick made of a lighter wood with a marble handle, which is believed to be a gift from the Army for the Jubilee. Though the sticks are remarkably different to look at, there is one vital similarity between the two.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen joins royal family on balcony

Both of the walking sticks used by the Queen during the Platinum Jubilee are the same height.

RELATED: The Queen reveals changes to her reign amid ill health – all the details

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan pictured with royal family for the first time since leaving UK as senior royals

It’s well-documented that the Queen suffers from episodic mobility issues and always has her walking stick on hand to support her, but having the correct height of walking stick in vital is preserving the health of the owner.

The Queen was gifted this new walking stick for her Platinum Jubilee

While both of her Jubilee sticks came to the middle of the Queen’s torso, you’ll notice that her usual walking sticks rest at around hand height – and this is the ideal height. “The top of the handle of the walking stick should be the same height as the wrist bone,” says The Blue Badge Co, who makes accessories (including walking sticks) for people with disabilities.

READ: The sweet question the Queen asked Prince William during Pageant balcony appearance

A walking stick that is the wrong height can cause back and shoulder problems, as well as uncomfortable joint pain – not what the Queen needs at 96!

The Queen's usual walking sticks are a more comfortable height

“A walking stick can relieve pressure on painful joints and can improve your balance,” explains The Blue Badge Co. “However, used incorrectly a walking stick or cane could increase your risk of having a fall and may lead to injuring another area of your body,” they continue.

The Queen has a large collection of walking sticks

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee walking stick was likely ornamental – as was her other stick she used on the balcony when she wasn’t moving around – check photos of the Queen on the move and you’ll notice she uses a stick at a much lower height, to support her as she walks.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.