The Queen turned 95 on Wednesday and received many good wishes in honour of her special day.

One of the sweetest was a message from the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which featured a previously unseen photo of her Majesty.

In the picture, the Queen stood in a field of daffodils in the middle of two horses, holding onto their reins.

The monarch looked so relaxed in the lovely image, clearly enjoying herself on what looked to be a bright spring day.

She wore a blue coat and a tweed skirt that featured a thin yellow stripe that matched the daffodils – how lovely!

The post accompanying the photo read: "On the occasion of Her Majesty The Queen’s 95th Birthday, the Committee and show office would like to send Her Majesty their best wishes."

Royal fans were quick to share their approval of the pretty picture, with one writing: "What a beautiful photograph. Simplicity at its best. Happy 95th Birthday to our Queen Elizabeth."

Others responded: "Oh what a wonderful and beautiful picture. So lovely,"

"Wow what a beautiful and joyful picture. Great," and: "Love this so much, thank you!"

This year marks a very low-key birthday for the Queen, who attended her late husband's funeral on Saturday.

The Duke of Edinburgh sadly died on 9 April, just nine weeks before his 100th birthday.

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 73 years

His funeral was pared back due to COVID-19 restrictions but was still a touching ceremony, attended by just 30 of his closest family members and staff.

Speaking on his podcast The Good, The Bad and the Rugby this week, Mike Tindall, who is married to Philip's eldest granddaughter, Zara Tindall, said it was a fitting tribute.

Speaking about attending the funeral with Zara, the former rugby star said that the moving service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle was how the Duke "would have liked it…no fuss, get on with it".

