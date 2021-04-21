Prince Charles and Camilla share touching birthday tribute to the Queen The monarch turned 95 on Wednesday

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall paid a touching tribute to the Queen on her 95th birthday on Wednesday.

Taking to Clarence House's Instagram Stories, Charles and Camilla reshared the image of Her Majesty taken in February 2020 at MI5's headquarters, which was posted by the royal family's official account.

The caption read: "Today is The Queen's 95th birthday. The Queen was born at 2.40am on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

"This year Her Majesty remains at Windsor Castle, during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh."

The monarch's birthday comes just 12 days after the passing of her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99 on 9 April.

The Queen was supported by the closest members of her family as they bid an emotional farewell to Prince Philip at his funeral on St George's Chapel in Windsor last Saturday.

The image of the Queen shared by Clarence House on Instagram Stories

The ceremonial royal funeral included a military procession and hymns chosen especially by the Duke before his death.

His coffin was carried on a custom Land Rover that he designed himself, while his favourite carriage and ponies with his cap, gloves, whip and sugar pot placed on the empty seat, were also present in the castle's Quadrangle.

Charles' country home in Wales

Only 30 guests were allowed to attend the funeral inside the chapel due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Duke was then interred into the royal vault at the end of the service.

Prince Charles reportedly travelled to his country home, Llwynywermod in Llandovery in Wales, shortly after the funeral.

The grieving Prince was spotted being comforted by his daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, as the royals left the chapel.

The Daily Mail has also reported that following her husband's death, the Queen will continue to live primarily at Windsor Castle where she has spent much of the pandemic, instead of her official London residence, Buckingham Palace.

