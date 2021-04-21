Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give special birthday gift to the Queen The Duke of Sussex was reunited with the royal family in the UK last week

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their one-year-old son, Archie, sent wishes to the Queen on her 95th birthday on Wednesday, HELLO! can confirm.

HELLO! also understands that Prince Harry and Meghan shared a special gift with the monarch to mark the occasion.

It comes as sources close to the Sussexes confirmed that the Duke arrived home safely in the US following his visit to the UK for his late grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

Harry was reunited with the royal family for the first time in over a year after he and Meghan relocated to the US following their decision to step back as senior royals.

The Duke returned to the UK last week for Prince Philip's funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Harry walked in the procession alongside his older brother, Prince William, and their cousin, Peter Phillips. They were also joined by Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The Duchess of Sussex was unable to travel to the UK to attend Prince Philip's funeral in person due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy. However, HELLO! understands she watched the service from her Montecito home in the US.

Meghan and Harry also provided a wreath to be laid during the service, made up of a variety of locally sourced flowers, with a handwritten note from the Duchess.

Harry walked in the procession with William and cousin, Peter Phillips

In a touching tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh ahead of the funeral, Harry said: "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm - and also because you never knew what he might say next.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end.

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!’

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered - by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."

